SCRANTON – The Cathedral of Saint Peter was nearly filled to capacity on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, as the Diocese of Scranton celebrated its annual Hispanic Heritage Mass.

The liturgy drew hundreds of Spanish-speaking Catholics from parishes across the diocese, uniting them in faith, fellowship, and the celebration of their shared heritage.

“This is not just a Mass – this is more like a family gathering,” Karla Andrade, a parishioner of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Scranton, explained. “We bring our traditions and cultures and celebrate with different parishes of the Diocese of Scranton.”

Following the Mass, the celebration continued across the street at the Diocesan Pastoral Center with a huge festival featuring food, music, and dancing.

This year’s Mass was especially meaningful as it comes at a pivotal time in the Diocese’s engagement with its Hispanic communities. Over the last year, parish leaders have hosted listening sessions and parish assemblies with Spanish-speaking parishioners to hear their hopes, struggles, and vision for the future.

The insights gathered are being used to help shape a renewed and inclusive pastoral plan for Hispanic Ministry.

“It’s very important that the Diocese is listening,” Andrade added. “Especially in these difficult times – it’s comforting to know that we have a family, a place to be, and a church that speaks our language. It helps us feel closer to our homes.”

The sense of “home’ was echoed by Emmanuel Escoto, a parishioner of Saint Nicholas/Saint Mary Parish in Wilkes-Barre.

For Escoto and his family, finding a welcoming faith community in northeastern Pennsylvania was a gift.

“Two years ago, before we moved here, it was difficult for us to be close to our community and have a Mass in Spanish,” Escoto shared. “When we came here, the Scranton Diocese, there is a church offering Spanish Mass, confessions, and celebrations.”

Both Andrade and Escoto highlighted the Mass as an important way of passing down cultural traditions and faith to the next generation. They both also expressed deep hope that the Hispanic Ministry Planning Process will lead to even greater unity, growth, and opportunity for Hispanic Catholics.

“My hope is that Hispanic Ministry continues to grow,” Andrade said. “That it brings more activities like this one.”

Reflecting on the celebration, Escoto was particularly moved by being able to share the day with his own son, who joined him at the Mass.

“I went to do the reading, and I realized I’m setting an example for him,” he said. “Giving your faith is the best thing you can give to your son, daughter, or the future generation … it will be your legacy.”