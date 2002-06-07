LARKSVILLE – On Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, parishioners and friends of Saint John the Baptist Church in Larksville will gather in thanksgiving as the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will celebrate a special 4:00 p.m. Mass marking 125+ years since the founding of the parish.

All are welcome to attend.

The parish reached its 125th anniversary milestone last year, but did not wish to celebrate without its pastor, Rev. Gerald Gurka, who was recovering from an illness at the time.

The history of Saint John the Baptist Parish is one of faith, hope, hard work, and sacrifice.

It began in the late summer of 1898 when a group of Polish Roman Catholic men, most of whom were coal miners of very modest means, seized an opportunity to acquire a lot on the corner of Nesbitt and Third Streets in Larksville, then known as the East Plymouth section of Plymouth Township.

After they received permission from the Diocesan Bishop to begin building, they solicited the funds necessary to build the church.

The parish was organized in December 1898, and during the church construction, services were held at a building nearby.

The church was completed and dedicated with a Mass on Feb. 3, 1899.

Many pastors served the parish in its early years, and as more Polish immigrants settled in Larksville, the parish grew in size and vibrancy.

Rev. Paul A. Kopicki was named the ninth Pastor on Nov. 11, 1918. When the original church was destroyed by fire a year later on Dec. 18, 1919, Father Kopicki led the project to construct a new church. Though it was a huge sacrifice, each parish family contributed $75 to the construction of the new edifice.

It was completed in only seven months time, on the same site as the original church, and dedicated at the Christmas Midnight Mass on Dec. 25, 1920.

Throughout the early and middle part of the 20th century, the parish thrived under the leadership of Father Kopicki, who served as Pastor for 39 years until 1957. He was succeeded by Rev. John J. Piontek (1957-1965), and then by Rev. John J. Kowalkiewicz (1965-1971).

On Sept. 7, 1971, Monsignor John C. Masakowski became the twelfth Pastor of Saint John’s, serving for 29 years.

During his tenure, he completely renovated and refurbished all parish buildings and secured land across the street from the church to insure a permanent location for the annual Saint John’s Bazaar.

On Oct. 11, 2000, Rev. Gerald J. Gurka became the thirteenth Pastor of Saint John’s.

The hallmark of his pastorate has been an emphasis on the spiritual development of his parishioners while maintaining and improving the physical infrastructure.

Upon arriving at Saint John’s, Father Jerry reorganized all parish activities around a Vatican II focus of Word, Worship, Community, and Service. He has continued the annual Saint John’s Bazaar, a festival renowned in the Wyoming Valley, holding 21 festivals during his pastorate.

He has also brought his unique talent of writing and directing Nativity and Passion plays and has involved many parishioners in his productions over the years. His formal training in the culinary arts has made him a regular participant in the annual Rectory, Set, Cook! diocesan fundraiser for anti-hunger and anti-homelessness.

In 2004, he warmly welcomed parishioners from Saint Anthony’s in Larksville and SS Cyril and Methodius in Edwardsville when those parishes closed, and in 2022, welcomed parishioners from All Saints Parish into a linkage with Saint John’s.

He has led numerous physical renovations and improvements in his 25 years at Saint John’s.

The parishioners look forward to the anniversary celebration to remember the past sacrifices, with a hopeful look to the future to continue good works for the honor and glory of God.