ROME – Nearly 100 faithful from the Diocese of Scranton embarked on the journey of a lifetime earlier this month, traveling to Italy as part of the Diocese’s official Jubilee Year of Hope Pilgrimage, led by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton.

From walking through the Holy Doors of Rome’s four major basilicas to celebrating Mass at the Tomb of Saint Peter, the pilgrimage offered a deep, personal, and transformative spiritual experience for those who participated.

The ten-day trip, organized in partnership with TravelWorld, spanned some of the most sacred and historic sites in the Catholic faith – from Rome and Assisi to Florence, Lucca, and Gubbio.

“The pilgrimage exceeded my expectations, and the amount of ground we covered was remarkable,” Toni Ballenstedt, a pilgrim from Epiphany Parish in Sayre, said. “As a convert to the Catholic faith, it was truly enlightening.”

The group began their journey on Aug. 31, 2025, flying from Newark to Rome. Upon arrival, the pilgrims celebrated their first Mass in Italy at the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, setting the tone for a week steeped in prayer, history, and community.

Over the course of the trip, Bishop Bambera and five other priests who participated in the pilgrimage celebrated multiple Masses for the group, including one at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, another at Saint Francis’ tomb in Assisi, and a final liturgy at the Basilica of Saint Ubaldo in Gubbio – the sister city of Jessup.

One of the most spiritually moving moments for several pilgrims occurred on Sept. 4, when pilgrims attended Mass at the Altar of the Tomb of Saint Peter in Saint Peter’s Basilica. Father Andrew McCarroll, one of the Diocese’s newest priests, delivered the homily.

“That space, which is thousands of years in the making, coupled with the homily from Father Andrew was a spectacular experience for me,” Renee Boland, a pilgrim from Our Lady of Victory Parish in Harveys Lake, explained. “In that moment, I felt the closest to Jesus.”

Another unforgettable highlight of the pilgrimage took place on Wednesday, Sept. 3, when the group attended Pope Leo XIV’s General Audience in Saint Peter’s Square.

Pilgrims were elated as their group was acknowledged during the public ceremony – and the moment was made even more special when Bishop Bambera personally greeted the Holy Father.

“We were able to get within 15-20 feet of Pope Leo XIV when he was being driven around Saint Peter’s Square,” Rose Emmett, a pilgrim from Ascension Parish in Forest City said. “Just being in his presence was an overwhelming feeling of calmness and peace.”

Throughout the pilgrimage, the faithful walked through the Holy Doors of the four papal basilicas in Rome: Saint Peter’s, Saint Paul Outside the Walls, Saint John Lateran, and Saint Mary Major – a key act of devotion during the Jubilee Year of Hope, proclaimed by Pope Francis.

The pilgrimage was the first time that Boland had been to Europe, and she admits before the trip she didn’t even know what a Jubilee Year was.

“The opportunity of walking through the Holy Doors was something that I will remember forever,” she said. “Just the privilege of going to Rome during a Jubilee Year has renewed my faith.”

Ballenstedt also highlighted the opportunity to visit the tomb of Saint Carlo Acutis in Assisi just days before his canonization as another powerful experience.

“Every moment was meaningful. I had the opportunity to continuously pray and even light candles for many family members and friends,” she said.

While each day of the pilgrimage was filled with sacred encounters, many pilgrims said there were also many moments of laughter, fellowship, and even new friendships.

“It was a grueling schedule each day, but well worth it,” Boland said. “The holiness of the spaces made me feel closer to the Lord.”

For many, the pilgrimage reaffirmed the universality and unity of the Catholic faith.

“This wasn’t just a sightseeing tour,” Emmett said. “There were nearly 100 of us seeking blessings and answers to our own prayers, but being able to experience it all together as a group was another blessing. I met many individuals who I am happy to now call friends.”