SCRANTON – October is Respect Life Month and the first Sunday in October is designated as Respect Life Sunday. The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will celebrate Respect Life Sunday Mass on Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The Mass is open to the public. Faithful from across the Diocese of Scranton are invited to attend the Respect Life Sunday Mass and focus on God’s precious gift of human life and our responsibility to care for, protect and defend the lives of our brothers and sisters.

As Catholics, we are called to cherish, defend, and protect those who are most vulnerable, from the beginning of life to its end, and at every point in between. During the month of October, the Church asks us to reflect more deeply on the dignity of every human life.

During this special month, the faithful are encouraged to pray for the wisdom and courage to lovingly protect God’s gift of human life at every stage, in sickness and in health.

The faithful are also asked to pray for women and men suffering after abortion. Through Christ’s endless mercy, we ask that they find peace and healing, especially with the assistance of the Church’s abortion healing ministry, Project Rachel.

The faithful are also asked to pray for those nearing the end of life, that they receive care that respects their dignity and protects their lives as they place their hope in the promise of eternal life.

Students from the Diocese of Scranton Catholic School System and parish youth ministries have been invited to participate in the Respect Life Mass on Oct. 2 as readers, gift bearers and altar servers.

For those unable to attend in-person, the Mass will be broadcast live on CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and the Diocese of Scranton’s YouTube Channel. The Mass will also be livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website with links provided on the Diocese of Scranton social media platforms.