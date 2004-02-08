SCRANTON – The Diocese of Scranton will celebrate its annual Mother’s Day Adoption Mass on Sunday, May 10, at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

This liturgy prayerfully recognizes all mothers, with a special emphasis on adoptive and foster mothers. The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will be the principal celebrant and homilist.

The Mother’s Day Adoption Mass is open to the public and all faithful are invited to attend.

CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will broadcast the Mass live. A livestream will also be provided on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel and across all Diocesan social media platforms.

In his first year as the successor of Peter, Pope Leo XIV has offered the Catholic Church a renewed reflection on the importance of motherhood and maternity.

Through his pastoral tone and public messages, he has emphasized that motherhood is a sacred gift, and maternity is at the heart of the Church’s mission to protect, nurture and evangelize.

As the world grows increasingly more complex, Pope Leo XIV calls the Catholic faithful to rediscover the foundational role of mothers in both the Church and society.

On Mother’s Day 2025, Pope Leo issued a heartfelt message from the Vatican, offering blessings to all mothers, especially those in heaven. In doing so, he reaffirmed the Catholic Church’s deep gratitude for the maternal vocation.

In a formal message to the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, Pope Leo XIV framed maternity as a vocation essential to the Catholic Church’s life, and at the Jubilee of Families last year shared that a family’s love, when grounded in Christ, becomes “a sign of peace for the world.”

While Mother’s Day is not a liturgical or Catholic observance, it is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the beautiful vocation of motherhood and the gift of human life. It calls us to cherish the gift of life that we receive from our mothers and to pray for all women to whom God has entrusted life in a very special way.