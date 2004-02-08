It is with gratitude that the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Scranton, PA, formally announce the election of our new IHM leadership team. Following a thoughtful and prayerful discernment process, the IHM Congregation elected (pictured L-R) Sister Annmarie Sanders as President, Sister Kathleen Lunsmann as Vice-President and Councilor, and Sisters Mary Elaine Anderson and Lisa Perkowski as Councilors.

As these dedicated women step into their new roles, we celebrate their commitment to our mission and offer them our full support. We look forward to the vision, wisdom, and compassionate guidance they will bring to our community as we continue to serve with faith and purpose in the years ahead. The Sisters of IHM of have served in NEPA since 1858.