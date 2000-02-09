Speaker Conall Hughes, a missionary and evangelist, challenged students to move beyond giving God “just enough” and instead be “all in” with Jesus Christ at the 2026 Diocesan Youth Rally.

EAST STROUDSBURG – The sound of several hundred young people singing together, followed by their silent prayer while encountering Christ in Eucharistic Adoration, are two of the things that made the 2026 Diocesan Youth Rally a memorable day of faith and fellowship.

More than 300 students in grades 7-12, representing 17 parishes throughout the Diocese of Scranton, gathered at Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School in East Stroudsburg on Nov. 7, 2026, for the event, which centered on the theme, “Do Whatever He Tells You.”

Inspired by Mary’s words at the wedding feast at Cana (John 2:5), the rally challenged young people to deepen their relationship with Jesus and recognize how He is calling them to live out their faith.

For many participants, simply seeing so many other young Catholics gathered in one place was an uplifting experience.

“I think it’s wonderful to see so many young teenagers come together in such a beautiful place and talk about their experiences,” Defne Ramos, a junior at Scranton High School who attended with Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Scranton, said.

“I think it’s really refreshing and it’s very nice to see and be able to be a part of it and to experience how the faith is spreading and seeing other people participating in it,” Kaylee Newcomer, a sophomore at Wallenpaupack Area High School who attended with Blessed Virgin Mary Queen of Peace Parish in Hawley, added.

Newcomer particularly appreciated the message of speaker Conall Hughes, a missionary and evangelist with Damascus Summer Camps, who challenged students to move beyond giving God “just enough” and instead be “all in” with Jesus Christ.

“He had a lot of energy and was really good at connecting with the crowd,” Newcomer explained. “He had a really good message that he presented in a way that was really easy to follow and very exciting and good to hear.”

Clare Grandzol, a student at Holy Redeemer High School who attended with Saint Jude Parish in Mountain Top, said she was inspired to hear all the young adults sing together.

“At my parish, I’m a cantor so I know singing is kind of ‘uncool’ but here it feels like everybody is all together, all one,” Grandzol said.

Grandzol, who attended the Steubenville Youth Conference in Ohio over the summer, said she hoped to carry the day’s message with her back home: “Just always stay close to God and give Him everything you have.”

Marianne Guarnieri, Director of Discipleship in the Diocesan Office for Parish Life, said the annual Diocesan Youth Rally is intended to show young people that they are not alone in their faith journey.

“Faith is not just happening in the pews,” she explained. “Mass is the source and summit of our faith, and we want them to be excited and engaged to go to Mass, but we don’t leave Christ at the altar. We take him into the world.”

The day also included presentations by evangelist Natalie Garza, music led by Maria Salamida and the Steubenville Worship Band and small-group discussions.

The rally ended with Mass celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton.

In his homily, the Bishop encouraged the young people to develop an authentic friendship with Jesus, trusting Him with their hopes, fears and struggles.

“We need to know Jesus as our friend,” Bishop Bambera said, reminding participants that faith involves more than simply attending Mass on Sunday. It means allowing Christ to shape their everyday decisions and their service to others.

“Give Jesus room in your lives,” the Bishop urged young people, offering them a final challenge drawn from the words of Pope Francis: “Do not be afraid to change the world.”