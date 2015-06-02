June 18, 2021

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) concluded its Spring General Assembly on Friday, June 18, 2021.

During the three-day virtual meeting, there was an emphasis on the Eucharist in several areas.

First, the USCCB Committee on Evangelization and Catechesis detailed plans for a three-year National Eucharistic Revival, which would aim to share the love of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist with the world.

This revival has the opportunity to have a tremendous impact – as it would be designed to affect every level of the church, from the home and parish to the national stage.

In addition, the full body of bishops voted to task the Committee on Doctrine to move forward with the drafting of a formal statement on the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the Church.

Significant attention has been on this document and the possibility of whether public officials who support abortion will be prevented from receiving Holy Communion.

As discussed in the USCCB meeting, the document, which has yet to be written in draft form, would be much broader, focusing on the real presence of the body and blood of Christ in Communion and the beauty of the Eucharist. Of particular note, Bishop Kevin Rhodes, Chairman of the Doctrine Committee, indicated that the draft would not include a national policy regarding limiting access to Holy Communion for certain individuals. The document would consist of three parts:

“The Eucharist, A Mystery to be Believed”

“The Eucharist, A Mystery to be Celebrated”

“The Eucharist, A Mystery to be Lived”

During the virtual meeting, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera addressed his brother bishops saying in light of the USCCB’s current strategic plan, it would be opportune for the conference to consider the development of a document on the Eucharist – but highlighting several concerns regarding process.

The bishop noted significant concerns regarding how the development of the proposed document would adhere to the parameters established by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, outlined in a May 7, 2021, letter sent from Cardinal Luis Ladaria, Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Bishop Bambera stressed the need to follow the guidance of the Cardinal prior to the creation of a draft document. As the Bishop expressed in his remarks, that guidance would include the need for two-stage dialogue (dialogue among the bishops themselves and dialogue between the bishops and politicians within their own jurisdiction), the assurance that the document would not target only one category of Catholics and the need to consult with other episcopal conferences.