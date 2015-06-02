The Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius will have a special Memorial Mass on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2:00 in the Basilica of Saints Cyril and Methodius in Danville, PA for our 10 SSCM Sisters who died during the Covid-19 pandemic. All family and friends of the Sisters are invited to attend the Mass. Bishop William Waltersheid, from the Diocese of Pittsburgh, will be the principal celebrant. There will be light refreshments after Mass. If you plan to attend in person, please call 570-275-3581 x 101. If you cannot attend in person, we will livestream the Mass and will have the link posted on our website: http://www.sscm.org for that event.

The Sisters, whose lives we will celebrate are: Sr. Margaret Mary Fest, Sr. Cynthia Marie Gazdo, Sr. Noel Stasko, Sr. Zoe Zollar, Sr. Gilbert Dluhy, Sr. Virginia Zapotocky, Sr. Rosanne Kmetz, Sr. Cyrilline Biel, Sr. John Vianney Vranek and Sister Mary Paul Kurator.

May they rest in peace.