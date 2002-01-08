SCRANTON (Jan. 23, 2026) – In advance of a significant winter storm forecast to impact northeastern and north central Pennsylvania this weekend, the Diocese of Scranton is offering guidance to parishioners as they prepare for potentially hazardous conditions.

The National Weather Service is predicting significant snowfall, with total accumulations of one foot or more possible in some areas. The storm is expected to affect the region from late Saturday night through Monday morning, and officials warn that travel could become difficult to impossible at times.

The Diocese strongly encourages the faithful to exercise caution and prudent judgment when making travel decisions for Mass this weekend. Parishioners are strongly encouraged to attend a Saturday Vigil Mass in their parish if possible.

The Church teaches that participation in Sunday Mass is a serious obligation; however, canon law (church law) also recognizes that there are grave causes that might prevent participation in the celebration of the Eucharist.

Examples of grave causes can include unsafe travel conditions, in addition to personal sickness or care of the sick, being temporarily or permanently homebound, or lack of transportation.

If a person is prevented from attending Sunday Mass in person, they are strongly encouraged to view their parish livestream Mass or participate in the televised Mass from the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton on CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton. The Mass is broadcast live every Saturday at 5:30 p.m., and is rebroadcast on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The Mass is also available on the Diocese of Scranton website and the Diocese of Scranton YouTube channel.

Parishes make their own determinations regarding the celebration or cancellation of Masses, religious education classes, and parish activities based on local conditions. Parishioners are encouraged to check their parish social media page/website before heading out.

The Diocese of Scranton asks all parishioners to follow guidance from state and local emergency officials throughout the duration of the storm and expresses gratitude to our clergy and parish leaders for their pastoral care and dedication to the safety of all throughout the coming days.