SCRANTON (Jan. 23, 2026) – Due to the significant winter storm forecast to impact northeastern Pennsylvania this weekend, Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton is extending hours at all of the emergency shelters it operates to ensure individuals experiencing homelessness have access to warmth, safety, and care during dangerous weather conditions.

The National Weather Service is predicting heavy snowfall throughout the day Sunday, with snowfall rates potentially reaching an inch or more per hour, along with frigid temperatures that pose a serious risk to those without adequate shelter.

“With prolonged snowfall and dangerously cold temperatures expected, this storm presents a real threat to individuals who are unsheltered,” Joe Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Social Services, said. “Our priority is simple: to ensure people are safe, warm, and out of harm’s way.”

SCRANTON

Saint Anthony’s Haven, 409 Olive Street, Scranton

Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, Scranton

In Scranton, Catholic Social Services operates both Saint Anthony’s Haven and the City of Scranton’s Code Blue Shelter at Weston Field.

Both shelters will open as scheduled at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings. While guests typically depart early the following morning, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, both shelters will remain open throughout the entire day on Sunday, since snowfall is expected to begin early in the morning.

Food and beverages will be available, including meals provided by Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen in Scranton. Guests will also have access to movies and games throughout the day.

Both the Code Blue Shelter and Saint Anthony’s Haven will operate normally Sunday night, with guests able to remain until 7:00 a.m. Monday, with flexibility on the departure time depending on weather conditions.

WILKES-BARRE

Mother Teresa’s Haven, 39 East Jackson Street, Wilkes-Barre

In Wilkes-Barre, Mother Teresa’s Haven, an emergency shelter for men operated by Catholic Social Services, will open early on Sunday evening, between the hours of 3-4 p.m. due to the storm.

Mother Teresa’s Haven, which can accommodate up to 20 men, is located directly above Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen, and will serve as a vital resource for individuals seeking warmth and protection from the elements.

HAZLETON

Divine Providence Shelter, 214 West Walnut Street, Hazleton

Similarly in Hazleton, the Divine Providence Shelter will also open earlier on Sunday evening, between 3-4 p.m., due to weather conditions. Divine Providence Shelter is known for providing shelter, warmth, and safety during the severe weather.

Catholic Social Services urges anyone experiencing homelessness – or anyone concerned about someone who may need shelter – to take advantage of these extended hours. Members of the community are also encouraged to share this information with those who may benefit.