ROME – On Jan. 12, 2025, Diocese of Scranton seminarian Jacob P. Mutchler was one of 34 men who received the Ministry of Lector at the Pontifical North American College in Rome.

His Excellency John J. Kennedy, Secretary of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, conferred the Ministry of Lector in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception.

Addressing the new lectors in his homily, Archbishop Kennedy encouraged them to proclaim the Word of God with faithfulness and joy. He went on to say, “by the faithfulness and commitment in your proclamation of the Word of God, the faithful will come to know how strongly you yourself believe in the word that you proclaim.”

As part of the rite, Archbishop Kennedy placed the Holy Scriptures in the hands of each candidate and said, “Take this book of holy Scripture and be faithful in handing on the word of God, so that it may grow strong in the hearts of his people.”

The seminarians, currently in their first year of theological formation for the priesthood, will have three additional years of theological, spiritual, and pastoral formation before being ordained to the priesthood in their home dioceses.

The Pontifical North American College serves as the American seminary in Rome.

Founded in 1859 by Blessed Pius IX, the College has formed over 5000 priests near the heart of the Church for service in dioceses around the United States, Canada, and Australia.

The College strengthens the bonds between Rome and local Churches worldwide, and it allows its students a first-hand encounter of the Church’s rich religious and cultural heritage.