The Diocese of Scranton will celebrate Developmental & Intellectual Disabilities Awareness with a Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera will be the principal celebrant and homilist. The mass will be sign-language interpreted for the hearing impaired.

This liturgy prayerfully celebrates the many gifts those with developmental or intellectual disabilities bring to the Church and the community.

Partners in this celebration include Saint Joseph’s Center in Scranton, the Diocesan SPRED community (Special Religious Education), the ARC of NEPA, the Catholic Deaf Community and the Order of the Alhambra.

All are welcome.

CTV: Catholic Television will also broadcast the Mass.