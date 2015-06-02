His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as indicated:

Administrator

Reverend James T. Tracy, from Assistant Pastor, St. Boniface, Williamsport, and St. Lawrence, South Williamsport, and Sacramental support at St. Thomas Parish, Elkland, and St. Peter Parish, Wellsboro, to Administrator, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn, effective March 1, 2019.

Senior Priest

Reverend Christopher S. Sahd, from Leave of Absence, to Senior Priest, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Honesdale, effective February 25, 2019.

Assistant Pastor

Reverend Wilfredo Milan Mamani Cusicanqui, from Diocese of Corocora, Bolivia, to Assistant Pastor, Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton, effective February 15, 2019.