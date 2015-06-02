The Catholic Women’s Conference is an annual gathering of Christian women in the Diocese of Scranton, Pennsylvania. This year the theme is Come to Well and will feature Catholic speakers Theresa Tomeo, Jill Metz, Sr. Mercy Marie; music group His Own; and host Meghan Murphy. Mass will be celebrated by the Bishop Joseph Bambera, DD, JCL.

Marketplace vendors will also be available throughout the day.

Light breakfast and lunch are included in ticket price. Early bird ticket price is $40 until 6/9/19, when the price increases to $50. Student tickets are $20 and religious are welcome at no charge.

Click here for more information or to register.