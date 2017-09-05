(ROARING BROOK TWP. – June 9, 2022) – St. Eulalia’s Parish, with the assistance of many parish volunteers, will celebrate its annual Summer Festival on Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16, from 5-10 p.m., on the picnic grounds of its parish campus, located at 214 Blue Shutters Road in Roaring Brook Township. The summer festival weekend, which also features a 5K Walk/Run on Saturday morning, is the parish’s largest fundraising initiative of the year.

“Our festival is truly a gathering of families, friends, and neighbors. People look forward to what we call our ‘festival favorites’ each year. We rely on the vital support and attendance of the broader community for our success each year,” said Reverend Jeffrey D. Tudgay, pastor.

The “festival favorites” include an array of homemade ethnic foods, such as pizza fritta, potato pancakes, haluski, pierogi, porchetta, and sausage and peppers, as well as traditional picnic fare like wimpies, burgers, hot dogs, and chicken fingers, as well as a beer pavilion. Additionally, the festival’s signature features include the parish flea market, known as Grandma’s Attic; Tricky Tray basket raffles; bake sale; and an arts & crafts boutique. The event also features kids’ games, face painting, pony rides; a 50/50 Summer Cash Raffle and small games of chance, including a gaming wheel.

Entertainment is also planned, featuring the Electric City Steel Drum Project, led by retired North Pocono Band Director Frank Torquato, from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, July 15. In addition to performing their various musical selections, the group will hold a limbo contest for kids. Vito Picozzo of Dynamic Sound Productions will be providing sound for EC Steel and broadcasting a music playlist before and after their performance. On Saturday, July 16, the Schützengiggles Oompah Band, a brass band that blends traditional Bavarian folk music with pop hits from the last 50 years, will play from 6-9 p.m.

Tickets will be used instead of cash for food/beverages and children’s games. Food/beverage tickets are $5 per sheet, and children’s game tickets are $2 per sheet. Early ticket purchases are encouraged. Tickets are available at the parish office during the week as well as at the festival. Additionally, online basket raffle tickets are available for the Tricky Tray baskets and can be purchased via PayPal on the parish website. Cash will be accepted at bake sale, arts & crafts boutique, Grandma’s Attic, raffles, and the gaming wheel.

During the festival weekend, St. Eulalia’s is hosting its 12th Annual 5K Walk/Run event through the Roaring Brook/Elmhurst area, rain or shine, at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 16. Those who would like to participate need to pre-register, as there is no same-day registration. For more information or to register, go to www.steulalia5k.com or facebook.com/StEulalia5K.

For more information about St. Eulalia’s Summer Festival and 5K Walk/Run, go to the parish website, sainteulalias.com, or the parish Facebook page, facebook.com/sainteulaliaparish.

