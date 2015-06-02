As the year 2019 came to a close, dozens of young men from across the Diocese of Scranton gathered on Monday, Dec. 30, looking toward the future.

The annual Project Andrew Dinner, sponsored by the Diocesan Vocation Office, gives priests from around the 11 counties of the Diocese the opportunity to invite individuals whom they think might have a priestly vocation – or the qualities needed in a good priest – to pray and have dinner with Bishop Joseph C. Bambera in a relaxed atmosphere.

The evening began in the Cathedral of Saint Peter with Evening Prayer. Bishop Bambera shared his vocation journey with attendees and gave an inspirational Christmas message. He also expressed the crucial need for diocesan priests to serve our local Church of Scranton.

After prayer, attendees had dinner in the Diocesan Pastoral Center. They were able to meet and have informal conversations with priests, deacons and seminarians from throughout the diocese.

In the Eastern Church, Saint Andrew is known as the Protokletos (“First Called”) as John the Baptist invited him to follow Jesus. After doing so, Andrew then brought his brother Simon Peter to the Lord. (John 1:38-41). Similarly, it is not enough for priests to be satisfied with their own priestly vocations. Like Andrew, the Lord is asking priests to bring others to Him so that they may discover their vocations as well.

After dinner, presentations were given to the different age demographics about ways to get involved with the Vocation Office in 2020.

For more information, visit vocations.dioceseofscranton.org or call (570) 207-1452.