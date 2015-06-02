Built of Living Stones

CLARKS GREEN, PA (SEPTEMBER 3, 2019) – After years of discussion and planning, the Church of Saint Gregory will dedicate a multimillion dollar renovation and expansion project this weekend.

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera will celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving, Blessing and Dedication on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. The media is cordially invited to attend.

Originally dedicated in 1976, parishioners at the Church of Saint Gregory launched a building campaign to meet the needs of its evolving parish community.

“I believe with all my heart the parish is, first, a people, and the most effective instrument of evangelization is the parish’s visible hospitality, its vitality, and its own faithfulness to Christ,” Father John M. Lapera, Pastor, Church of Saint Gregory said. “The Church of Saint Gregory stands ready to build on some forty years of life and experience and recommit itself to the all-important ministry of Evangelization in the 21st century. We are a people called together by God to build for God’s community as stewards of God’s gifts.”

The parish expansion is designed to enhance the spiritual life of our parish family in areas of Worship, Word, Community and Service. The Church of Saint Gregory will now benefit from additional space which is flexible for various configurations of both large and small gatherings.

In addition to the Ministry Center expansion, the current Church has received renovations, including the expansion of choir area, new carpet, garden restoration, new organ and tabernacle along with provisions for seating in the Narthex of the Church for special occasions and overflow crowds.

“As wonderful as the space will be, even more important are the individuals, families, and friends of the Church of Saint Gregory — the living stones — who have so generously contributed prayer, service, and sacrificial gifts to the building project,” Father Lapera added.

The cost of the renovation and expansion project is $3.5 million. Two-thirds of that money has been raised by parishioners.