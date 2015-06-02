DICKSON CITY, PA (September 6, 2019) – Public safety and emergency staff and their families have been invited to gather for prayer at the Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary as the Church conducts its annual Blue Mass this Sunday, September 8, at 10:30 a.m.

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera will celebrate the Mass. The public is invited to participate.

The Blue Mass, named for the traditional color of the uniform worn by many public safety personnel, provides an occasion to recognize the dedication and self-sacrifice of police, fire and emergency personnel, including paramedics, ambulance and life support system operators, emergency 911 dispatchers, volunteer agencies and units. During the liturgical celebration, their work in rendering assistance to others is recognized and affirmed.