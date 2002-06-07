ARCHBALD – With prayers of thanksgiving and hearts full of gratitude, parishioners of Christ the King Parish gathered on Aug. 16, 2025, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the consecration and dedication of Saint Thomas Aquinas Church.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, returned to his former parish to celebrate the special Mass, a homecoming that stirred memories and pride in the enduring legacy of the church community.

“For 150 years, this church building has been a house of prayer, a gathering spot for the community, and has served as a sign of deep faith here in the Mid Valley,” Rev. Ryan Glenn, pastor of Christ the King Parish, said. “We were thrilled and very blessed to have the Bishop come and preach and celebrate the Eucharist as we commemorated this milestone anniversary.”

The anniversary gave many in the community a chance to reflect on the last century and a half of sacramental life in the church, along with the steadfast faith of a community that has weathered hardships and embraced new beginnings.

Bishop Bambera, who served as pastor of the parish when the ceiling collapsed at Saint Thomas Aquinas Church in 2009, reflected on his personal connection to the community in his homily – drawing a warm response from those who remembered those difficult days and the restoration that followed.

“It really was an extraordinary celebration of the Eucharist,” Father Glenn added.

Echoing what Bishop Bambera said in his homily, “This anniversary is about more than just a building. It is about the community of faith that gathers and then goes out on mission.”

That sense of shared mission was felt deeply by parishioners like Ellen Faliskie, whose family history is woven into the very fabric of the church.

“Our family has been very blessed with the graces of this church,” she said. “We’ve had lots of happy memories here … and I’m here in thanksgiving for all the blessings that this church has provided for me and my family.”

The Anniversary Mass drew longtime members and newer parishioners alike, all eager to celebrate a hopeful future.

“It was a beautiful celebration,” Brenda Sokoloski, who joined the parish about 25 years ago, said. “This parish is very welcoming. It’s very inclusive. There are so many opportunities to be involved.”

Chris Tomaszewski, who joined the parish with his wife 16 years ago, echoed that sentiment.

“We fell in love with this parish and fell in love with this church. Through the years, both my son and daughter have been baptized in this church, and we quickly became part of its community. It’s such a welcoming, loving community,” he said.

As the celebration concluded with a parish social in the church hall, there was a powerful sense that the spirit that built Saint Thomas Aquinas Church 150 years ago is still very much alive.

“We continue to strive to be faithful to our mission,” Father Glenn said. “This was a beautiful moment to pause and give thanks.”