SCRANTON – The annual Mass in Italian will be celebrated on Sunday, Aug. 31, at 10:00 a.m. in the Cathedral of Saint Peter. All are welcome to attend.

The liturgy is celebrated in conjunction with La Festa Italiana, which occurs over the Labor Day weekend, Friday through Monday, Aug. 29 – Sept. 1, on Courthouse Square, one block away.

Reverend David P. Cappelloni, V.F., La Festa Chaplain and pastor of Saints Anthony and Rocco Parish and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Dunmore, will be the principal celebrant and homilist.

Concelebrants will include Monsignor Constantine V. Siconolfi, La Festa Chaplain Emeritus, and priests from the Diocese of Scranton. Deacons from the Diocese will also participate.

The Mass will be broadcast live by CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and will be rebroadcast on Tuesday, Sept. 2, at 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m., and Friday, Sept. 5, at 10:30 a.m.

In addition to airing live on CTV, the Mass will be available on the Diocese of Scranton website, Diocese of Scranton YouTube channel and links will be provided on all social media platforms. It will also be available on demand after the live broadcast concludes.

This year’s Italian Mass is being offered in memory of all those members and friends of La Festa Italiana who passed away since the last Mass was celebrated, including: Catherine Alu, Samuel “Danny” Argo, Sarah Marie Barrese, George Bieber, Angela Costanzi, Ralph DelPrete, Craig Friedman, Ann Azzeroni Kania, Paul LaBelle, Ron Leas, Joanne Ligorio, James P. Minicozzi, Bonnie Rosati, Tony “Red” Summa and Guy Valvano, who led the ushers for decades at the Mass.

Music ministry for the Italian Mass will be provided by the choirs of Saints Anthony and Rocco Parish and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore, accompanied by a brass quartet, all directed by Joseph Moffitt. Dominick DeNaples, mandolin; Patrick Loungo, Nicholas Luongo, Eugene Mentz, organist, and Monica Spishock, timpani, will also accompany.

Ashley Yando-DeFlice is the cantor and the leader of prayer. The featured soloist will be T.J. Capobianco from the New York City Metropolitan Opera.

The lectors are Dr. Fred Gardaphe and Ann Genett. The Prayer of the Faithful will be led by Diane Alberigi, Atty. Frank T. Blasi and Joseph Guido.

The offertory gifts will be presented by Marlene Summa and family, the family of Guy Valvano, Robert W. Pettinato, the Honorable Robert Mazzoni and the Honorable Leonard Zito (Ret.).

Patrick Caramanno, Joshua Cillo, Carmen DiPietro Jr., Jonathan A. Eboli, Stephen A. Eboli, Richard Garofalo and Joseph Wentline are the ushers.

At the conclusion of Mass, members of The Italian Colony of Saint Lucy will process out with the statue of Saint Lucy onto the festival grounds to the Heritage Piazza on Spruce Street.

For news and updates, including the festival entertainment schedule, visit www.lafestaitaliana.org, Facebook: La Festa Italiana di Lackawanna County, Instagram: lafestascranton.