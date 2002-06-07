WILLIAMSPORT – Fifty years ago, the people of Saint Boniface Parish faced unimaginable loss.

A catastrophic fire on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 1972, reduced their beloved church – a city landmark – to smoldering ruins.

The evening newspaper headlines stunned residents of Lycoming County and beyond with the headlines: ‘St. Boniface Church Destroyed by Fire’ and ‘Spectacular Early Morning Blaze Ruins City Landmark.’

But from that heartbreak rose a renewed spirit.

On Aug. 2 and 3, 2025, parishioners of Saint Boniface joyfully celebrated the 50th anniversary of the dedication of its new church building, which was formally dedicated on Aug. 3, 1975.

To mark the golden milestone, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, celebrated the Vigil Mass for the Eighteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time, joined by current pastor, Father Glenn McCreary, who also presided over Sunday morning’s anniversary liturgy.

“Quite immediately they began worshipping in the gymnasium (of Saint Boniface School),” Father McCreary said, noting the resiliency of parishioners right after the fire. “There was a sign up there that said: Saint Boniface Church is alive and active.”

FROM ASHES TO ACTION

The rebuilding process was not merely a construction project. It was an effort to shape the future direction of the faith community.

Then-pastor Monsignor Eugene J. Clark led with vision and collaboration, forming the first parish pastoral council in the diocese, which empowered parishioners to help plan and guide the new church’s development.

Parishioners traveled to other communities to explore church designs and formed committees focused on finance, construction, and even organ research.

“It really became a project that the parish itself owned,” Father McCreary added. “It wasn’t a matter of just calling somebody up and saying build us a church in this spot.”

Some precious relics of the past still remain: weathered statues of Saint Boniface and Saint Joseph, a refurbished image of the Good Shepherd, and even a chalice that survived the fire and was used for the 50th anniversary celebrations.

A CHURCH BUILT ON PEOPLE

For lifelong parishioners like Arnold Betts, who served the final Mass in the old church and the very first in the school gym, the memories remain vivid.

“I watched the steeple burn from my parent’s bedroom,” he recalled. “The parish got together and said, ‘we will rebuild,’ and this is the result of it.”

Steve Sholder, another lifelong member, echoed that sentiment.

“It was devastating. It was like losing an old friend, quite honestly,” Sholder said. “It was a great building, but Monsignor Clark said the church is not really a building. He said the church is the people and that’s the way he wanted us to continue.”

During his homily, Bishop Bambera reemphasized that message and challenged parishioners to continue living that identity.

“I’m very grateful to be a part of this 50th anniversary because I watched this church being built,” Rosemary Dincher, a Eucharistic Minister, who has been part of the parish since her marriage in 1950, said. “I always felt like I was part of this new church.”

A LIVING, GROWING COMMUNITY

While the parish is steeped in history, dating back to the 1830s and the first German Catholics to settle in Williamsport, it is also looking ahead. Saint Boniface Parish remains a vibrant center of faith and outreach in the city.

“When you come here, you feel like you are family. Everybody picks you up,” Tom Engel said.

Even newer parishioners, like Joyce Jones, feel the warmth of the invitation being extended to all.

“Saint Boniface has become an icon in this community,” Jones explained. “They’re accepting and I’m comfortable here.”

For many, the 50th anniversary celebration is not just about looking back. It’s a recommitment to the mission of the parish.

“We’re celebrating the continuation of God’s grace flowing through Saint Boniface and all the people that have come through here,” Engel said. “We continue God’s work.”

“We’re moving forward with God’s will,” Betts added. “It’s a wonderful parish.”