PECKVILLE – Hundreds of Catholics from across the Diocese of Scranton gathered in Peckville and Dupont on June 11 and 12 to celebrate the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, taking part in two special liturgies highlighting one of the Church’s most beloved devotions and its enduring message of God’s love.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, first celebrated Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Peckville on the Vigil of the Solemnity and visited Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Dupont for the feast day itself.

The celebrations coincided with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ consecration of the nation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus as the country prepares to mark its 250th anniversary.

At the conclusion of the Vigil Mass in Peckville, Bishop Bambera consecrated the parish community to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and encouraged families to renew that devotion within their own homes.

“It was glorious to see so many people here,” Father Andy Kurovsky, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Peckville, said. “When you know and you believe that you are loved, it becomes so much easier to act in a more loving way in your day to day lives.”

Throughout both celebrations, Bishop Bambera emphasized a simple but profound message rooted in Scripture: We love, because God first loved us.

Father Kurovsky said that message resonates deeply in a world often marked by division and uncertainty.

“There is too much division and what we forget is that we’re so much more alike,” he said. “That begins with God’s great love for us. His love is freely given to all of us.”

In his homily, Bishop Bambera reflected on the meaning of the consecration and challenged the faithful to allow Christ’s love to transform their lives. He reminded everyone that devotion to the Sacred Heart is not merely a prayer or image but a commitment to live with greater mercy, compassion, and concern for others.

“Our consecration challenges us to move into our world and embrace it with love, mercy, and respect,” the Bishop said. “It challenges us to feed the poor, to love our enemies, to live in peace with one another, to accept the immigrant, and to proclaim to our world that we are Christians not solely because of the words of consecration that we proclaim but because of the love we share with our broken world.”

Many who attended the celebrations say they offered a hopeful reminder of Christ’s presence amid the challenges facing society today.

“For all of us, the love of Christ has to come from our heart,” Christine Loyek of Saint Ann Basilica Parish in West Scranton said. “What better way than to be here when our hearts are joined with the Sacred Heart of Jesus?”

At the Mass in Dupont, Father Thomas Petro said the devotion remains especially relevant in today’s world because it continually calls people back to God’s mercy.

“I really do believe that our country and our world is in great need of God’s love and his healing power that begins in the hearts of each believer,” he said.

For many faithful, the large crowds at both liturgies served as a powerful witness to faith.

“Christ gives us the inspiration, the hope, the guidance, the love, the assurance, that in following him, we go along the path that we need to go to obtain eternal life,” Frank Suraci of Saint Joseph Marello Parish in Pittston, said.

“Jesus is always there for us. People come and go in our lives, but He is the one that is always here,” parishioner Mary Jo Salva said following the Peckville celebration. “He wants us to be happy, and He loves us no matter what.”