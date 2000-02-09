Ryan Monroe, Emergency Management Specialist for the Scranton Fire Department, sets up a cot for the Code Blue Shelter inside Weston Field House last winter. (Photo/Eric Deabill)

SCRANTON – As overnight temperatures dropped to a dangerous level with the wind chill last Friday night in the Scranton area, Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton once again opened the doors of Weston Field House, offering warmth, food and a safe place to sleep to 23 people (9 women and 14 men) experiencing homelessness.

For the second consecutive winter, Catholic Social Services has partnered with the City of Scranton and Lackawanna County to staff and operate the Code Blue Emergency Shelter, which can accommodate up to 50 people on nights when extreme cold creates potentially life-threatening conditions.

The need was unmistakable last winter.

Between December 2025 and April 2026, the Weston Field House shelter operated on 77 Code Blue nights, providing a total of 2,443 individual nights of shelter. What began with just 10 people seeking refuge on the first night quickly became a much larger operation.

By January, the shelter was regularly welcoming more than 30 people each evening. On two occasions in February, Feb. 5 and Feb. 7, the facility reached its full capacity of 50 people.

“It was a very harsh winter,” Joe Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Social Services, explained. “During the month of February, we had a Code Blue almost every day. There was also one weekend where the shelter stayed open the entire weekend.”

That weekend was a late January snowstorm that dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of Lackawanna County.

“We said, we’re going to stay, it’s not safe to have people even leave to go to the Community Intervention Center, and thankfully the city allowed us to stay there the whole weekend and everyone came together as a community,” Sarah Pavlovicz, the new supervisor overseeing Code Blue operations for CSS, recalled.

Located at 982 Providence Road, the gym of Weston Field House is transformed into an emergency shelter whenever the city and county declare a Code Blue alert, generally when temperatures or wind chills are expected to fall below 20 degrees.

The Code Blue shelter officially opens at 7:30 p.m. each evening, but volunteers say guests are often let in early and even help set up all the cots. Guests can stay until 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

The additional space provided by the Code Blue Shelter is critical because Catholic Social Service’s year-round shelter, Saint Anthony’s Haven, located at 409 Olive Street, provides 20 beds for men and six for women.

“On these Code Blue nights, that is not enough,” Mahoney said.

At Weston Field House, guests not only receive a warm place to sleep, but hot soup provided through Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen and access to basic necessities.

“While we have certain rules that must be followed, we let everyone in,” Mahoney emphasized. “We are well aware that anyone we turn away we’re putting their life at risk.”

For Pavlovicz, who has prior experience working with individuals experiencing homelessness through CSS programs, the work is about much more than simply providing a cot for the night.

“It is a calling and I just really enjoy interacting with everybody because there is a lot of stigma behind homelessness and a lot of that is not the reality of what goes on,” she said.

Pavlovicz said she has met older adults who had worked their entire lives but could no longer afford housing, as well as individuals whose financial stability disappeared following an unexpected illness or medical emergency.

“I think everybody deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. I think a lot of us are a lot closer to homelessness than we actually think,” she said.

This year, Catholic Social Services is better prepared to operate the Code Blue shelter, with additional staff members, including personnel with backgrounds in mental and behavioral health, as well as stronger working relationships with the city, county, Community Intervention Center, and other community partners.

“It’s a team effort. It’s a community effort. Everybody has to come together,” Pavlovicz said.

Mahoney sees that commitment as an essential expression of the Catholic faith.

“For me, it comes back to Matthew 25 – at the end of our days, we’re asked one question: “Did you help one another,” he said. “This is imperative to us as Christians.”

HOW YOU CAN HELP THE CODE BLUE SHELTER

Community members can help provide items frequently needed at the shelter, including coffee, powdered creamer, coffee filters, paper plates, disposable utensils.

Personal hygiene products, including toothbrushes, toothpaste and razors are also especially helpful. Feminine hygiene products are also in high demand.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can contact Sarah Pavlovicz at (570) 342-1296, ext. 2715 or email SPavlovicz@cssdioceseofscranton.org.

CATHOLIC SOCIAL SERVICES ALSO OPERATES THREE YEAR-ROUND SHELTERS

Saint Anthony’s Haven • 409 Olive Street, Scranton (20 men & 6 women)

Mother Teresa’s Haven • 39 E. Jackson Street, Wilkes-Barre (20 men)

Divine Providence • 214 W. Walnut Street, Hazleton (12 men & 8 women)