HAZLETON – The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will serve as principal celebrant of a Pontifical Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial for Father Michael J. Piccola on Friday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m. in the Church of Saint Joseph at Saints Cyril & Methodius Parish, 604 North Laurel St., Hazleton.

Father Piccola died Sunday, Nov. 15, at the age of 74, after faithfully serving as a priest of the Diocese of Scranton for 48 years.

Born June 26, 1952, in Hazleton, son of the late Michael and Rose Giallanardo Piccola, Father Piccola was a graduate of Hazleton High School and attended The University of Scranton, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 1974.

He began his priestly formation and education at Saint Pius X Seminary, Dalton, and completed his theological training and preparatory studies at Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md.

Father Piccola was ordained to the priesthood for the Scranton Diocese on May 6, 1978, in the Cathedral of Saint Peter by the late Most Rev. J. Carroll McCormick, sixth Bishop of Scranton.

Following ordination, he was assigned as assistant pastor of Saint Matthew Parish in East Stroudsburg. He subsequently served in the same role at the parishes of Saints Peter & Paul, Towanda, and Saint Rose of Lima, Carbondale, and as director of religious formation at Sacred Heart High School in Carbondale.

In 1985, Father Piccola was appointed principal of Bishop O’Reilly High School in Kingston, while residing at Saint Ignatius Parish, Kingston.

After serving briefly as administrator of Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, West Hazleton, in 1991, he received his first pastoral assignment in June 1991 at Good Shepherd Parish in Drums.

Father Piccola received his appointment as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in West Pittston in January 1999. While serving in the pastorate, he was named administrator of Holy Redeemer Parish in nearby Harding in July 2004.

Six years later, in 2010, he was assigned as pastor of Saints Cyril & Methodius Parish and Saint Stanislaus Parish in Hazleton. In May 2012, Father Piccola assumed the added assignment as administrator pro tem of Holy Rosary Parish, Hazleton. He was also appointed priest moderator of Saint Patrick Church in White Haven in 2019.

In February 2023, while remaining as pastor of the Hazleton parishes, Father Piccola was appointed administrator pro tem of Holy Rosary Parish, Hazleton, and Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton. He was eventually named priest moderator of the parishes when the faith communities were linked under the leadership of a Parish Life Coordinator in 2024.

In addition to his parochial duties, Father Piccola served his Diocese as deanery coordinator for Pope John Paul II’s papal visit to the United States in 1979. He also served as chaplain of the General Sullivan Council of Boy Scouts of America and as dean of the Freeland, West Pittston and Hazleton deaneries.

Father Piccola is survived by his sister, Theresa Piccola of Hazleton; and several cousins.

Interment will be conducted at Saint Gabriel Cemetery in Hazleton.