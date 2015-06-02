SCRANTON – As the new school year begins, there are many new faces filling the classrooms and hallways of the 19 Catholic schools in the Diocese of Scranton.

For the first time in more than seven years, enrollment has topped more than 4,500 students. As of Sept. 5, enrollment was at 4,565 students, a significant surge of nearly 150 more students compared to last year.

This robust increase underscores a renewed and enthusiastic embrace of Catholic values and academic excellence.

“While we are always focused on the spiritual, academic, and personal growth of our students, it is amazing to celebrate the growth of our enrollment too,” Kristen Donohue, Diocesan Secretary of Education/Superintendent, said. “As always, we are honored to provide a safe, nurturing, and welcoming Catholic school environment to our new and returning families.”

Donohue believes one of the key drivers behind this year’s enrollment increase is the emphasis on academic and spiritual excellence.

Catholic schools are well-known for a personalized approach to education, providing students with a strong academic foundation while instilling values of compassion and service.

“Our Catholic school educators are excited to teach our students to be the next generation of successful, faith-filled leaders in our world,” Donohue added.

At Epiphany School in Sayre, Bradford County, enrollment this year has gone up eight percent. Enrollment this year is 101 students compared to 93 at the start of last academic year.

“Epiphany is like my second family. It is really amazing,” sixth grader Evelyn Owen said.

Finn Heffron, who has just entered fourth grade, has been at Epiphany School since participating in its pre-kindergarten program.

“If I wasn’t at this school, I wouldn’t know a lot about all of God’s great adventures and miracles,” he said.

Heffron credits Epiphany’s teachers for the school’s positive reputation.

“They are so sweet and loving,” Heffron explained.

Recent graduates of Epiphany School have demonstrated outstanding success, showcasing a track record of excellence that helps attract new families eager for their children to benefit from such a well-rounded educational experience.

“It’s really amazing how you can build so many long-lasting friendships in this school,” Nicolo Rossettie Cabrera, who just recently graduated from sixth grade, said.

“Epiphany is smaller than public schools and you really get to bond with your classmates and teachers.”

Saint Agnes School in Towanda, which is the other Diocesan Catholic School located in Bradford County, has also seen an enrollment increase this academic year.

Will Eberlin, who just entered fourth grade at Saint Agnes School, enjoys math class and interacting with kids from all different grade levels.

“I think the teachers are great and there’s a lot of nice kids that go here,” Eberlin said. “I have a lot of friends in different grades.”

Saint Agnes prioritizes the importance of service to the community. Each month, students pick a different charity to support. They have visited local food pantries, sang to seniors at area nursing homes and collected clothing for those less fortunate.

“I feel this school teaches how to be really grateful for the things you have,” Madelyn Nash, who recently finished sixth grade, added.

As the new year begins, all 19 Catholic schools are preparing for a year filled with new opportunities, innovative programs, and rigorous academics with a strong moral foundation.

“It is a privilege to be a part of a community that values both academic and spiritual growth,” Donohue said. “We encourage any family who is interested in learning more about the benefits of a Catholic education to call their nearest school at any point during the year. Come join our growing Catholic school family, promising a bright and hopeful future for students and communities alike.”