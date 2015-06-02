SCRANTON – As part of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Diocese of Scranton will celebrate its 4th Annual Hispanic Heritage Mass on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at noon.

National Hispanic Heritage Month begins on Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15 each year. It celebrates the histories, cultures, and contributions of those who come from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

The theme for 2024 is “Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together.”

The Diocese of Scranton’s annual Hispanic Heritage Mass is being organized by 13 parishes who represent 15 different nationalities and is a collaborative effort which integrates the piety and devotions unique to the many cultures that comprise our Hispanic Community.

This year’s celebration will focus on the Eucharist and its unifying power, as well as display the faith and culture of our vibrant Hispanic Community.

The day will begin with a Pontifical Mass celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, followed by a Eucharistic Procession throughout the Cathedral.

Fellowship will continue after Mass in the Diocesan Pastoral Center where attendees will enjoy food, entertainment and community building. All are invited to attend this cultural event and experience the vibrant liturgy and celebration.

For those unable to attend the Mass in person, CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will broadcast the liturgy and provide a livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel, along with links on all Diocesan Social Media platforms.