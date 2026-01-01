SCRANTON – Just one month after launching in parishes throughout the Diocese of Scranton, the 2026-2027 Catholic Ministries Appeal is already approaching the halfway mark toward its $4.5 million goal, reflecting the generosity and commitment of parishioners supporting the vital Catholic ministries of our local Church.

The Diocese of Scranton extends its gratitude to the thousands of donors who have already made a gift or pledge. Every contribution helps sustain ministries that serve individuals and families, strengthen parishes, educate young people and spread the Good News of the Gospel.

The Catholic Ministries Appeal supports Vocations, Seminarians and Retired Clergy; Catholic media and communications; Parish Life initiatives; Catholic Social Services; Catholic education; as well as Parish Faith Formation and Social Justice Grants.

As the Appeal continues, previous donors may have recently received a second letter inviting them to renew their support. This year, that letter comes from the four seminarians currently living at the newly reopened Saint Pius Seminary in Scranton.

The seminarians express gratitude for the generosity that helped make the seminary’s reopening possible and invite donors to continue investing in priestly formation and the many other ministries supported by the Appeal.

“Your past support of the Catholic Ministries Appeal, through your prayers and your financial gifts, helped make the reopening of Saint Pius X Seminary a reality,” the seminarians wrote.

Those who have not yet participated in this year’s Appeal are invited to make a gift or pledge. To learn more about the ministries supported by the Appeal or to contribute, visit AnnualAppeal.org or call the Diocesan Development Office at (570) 207-2250.