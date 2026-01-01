Conference attendees refer to their programs as they stand for the beginning of Mass inside Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes-Barre. (Photo/Mike Melisky)

WILKES-BARRE – More than 300 men gathered at Holy Redeemer High School on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, for the 11th annual ‘Be A Catholic Man’ Conference, a day of prayer and fellowship which was centered on this year’s theme, “Just Be Catholic.”

The day began with an outdoor Rosary before a morning session featuring speakers Rob Marco and the Most Rev. Joseph Coffey, Auxiliary Bishop for the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA. Following lunch, John Martignoni spoke and the conference concluded with Mass celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton.

In his homily, Bishop Bambera challenged the men to recognize the dignity of every human person and to demonstrate their faith through their daily actions.

Reflecting on the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the Bishop shared the story of a construction worker who volunteered at Ground Zero. Amid the devastation, young Salvation Army volunteers brought water and towels to recovery workers and even removed the construction worker’s boots to give him dry socks.

The worker later recalled being moved to tears by the kindness of people he might previously have overlooked or misunderstood.

For Bishop Bambera, the experience illustrated the Gospel’s call to look beyond stereotypes and recognize every person as a child of God.

“If we are truly faithful to God’s plan and to the teaching of our Church, when we must embrace a faith-centered vision that sees beyond skin color, physical abilities, ethnic stereotypes, lifestyle and economic status,” the Bishop said.

Connecting the story to the Gospel’s parable of the wedding feast on the Twenty-eighth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Bishop Bambera reminded the men that God’s invitation extends to everyone, but accepting that invitation requires a conversion of heart and a commitment to living the faith authentically.

“It’s not enough for us to say we’re Christians,” he said. “We need to give our faith a life and profess what we believe through the words we speak, the pattern of our lives and the depth of our love and forgiveness.”

The Bishop urged the men to become instruments of peace and healing in a world marked by division, beginning with their own hearts and relationships.

“Be strong in your faith and humble enough to know that we are all desperately in need of God’s mercy,” he added.

Joe Adcroft has attended the ‘Be A Catholic Man’ Conference for many years and said the event offers an opportunity to renew his spiritual commitment through prayer, the sacraments and the encouragement of fellow Catholic men.

“You go away and you’ve got this wind behind you, pushing you, like the Holy Spirit,” he said. “It just reinvigorates you.”

Adcroft also emphasized the responsibility men have to share the faith with younger generations, including their children, grandchildren and nephews.

“They’re looking for that connection to God, that love of Christ, and if we don’t take the first steps, then they’re not going to do it,” he added.

Greg Solfanelli, another longtime conference participant, described the fellowship as one of the conference’s greatest strengths.

“Iron sharpens iron,” he said. “We are here for each other and lift each other up and encourage one another. I find that here and I look forward to it year in and year out at the conference.”

This year’s speakers impressed Matt Schofield, a parishioner of Saint Patrick Parish in Nicholson.

“I enjoyed the speakers because they have viewpoints I don’t hear other than on a little screen on my phone. It’s nice to see these guys in person,” Schofield said.

Toward the end of the conference, organizers also recognized three longtime members of its organizing team – Jack Walsh III, Dennis Shovlin and Ed Niewinski – for their years of service.

Presenting plaques in their honor, conference chairman Mike Kilmer praised the men as “outstanding Catholic men, husbands, fathers, grandfathers and mentors.”

Catholic men are encouraged to save the date of Oct. 9, 2027, which is when the twelfth annual Catholic Men’s Conference is slated to take place.