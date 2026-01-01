SCRANTON – Young adults are invited to join the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, and the Diocesan Vocations Office for the eleventh annual Leave a Mark Mass on Nov. 1, 2026, to kick off National Vocation Awareness Week!

Mass will take place at 5:00 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

Leave a Mark is the Diocese of Scranton’s response to what Pope Francis said at World Youth Day in 2016: “Dear young people, we didn’t come into this world to ‘vegetate,’ to take it easy, to make our lives a comfortable sofa to fall asleep on. No, we came for another reason: to leave a mark. It is very sad to pass through life without leaving a mark.”

Now, every year on the Sunday before National Vocation Awareness Week, young adults from around our diocese come together to worship the Lord, meet one another, and discern how God is calling us to leave a mark in this world through our vocation.

There will be a reception following the Mass at the Diocesan Pastoral Center across the street from the Cathedral of Saint Peter featuring food trucks and interactive activities.