CLARKS GREEN — A Catholic Spiritual Support Group for those with mental illness has been established with the assistance of the Mental Health Ministry community from the parishes of Saint Gregory, Clarks Green; Our Lady of the Snows, Clarks Summit; and Saint John Vianney, Scott Township.

Beginning on Wednesday, July 3, meetings will be held on the first and third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Church of Saint Gregory, 330 North Abington Road, Clarks Green. Meetings will run approximately 90 minutes.

The Spiritual Support Group provides a safe, supportive space for individuals (18 years of age & older) who are living with mental illness. The group meetings will provide those in attendance the ability to speak out in a confidential, non-judgmental environment, where isolation and stigma dissipate, and a supportive community is created.

“Our goal is to ensure that no one feels alone in his or her struggle,” organizers of the spiritual support group state. “Sharing each other’s stories can be a liberating and welcome break in the silence that often surrounds mental illness.”