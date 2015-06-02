MOCANAQUA — A traditional “walking pilgrimage” is being planned by Holy Spirit Parish for Saturday, July 13, starting at Saint Mary Church in Mocanaqua and concluding at Saint Adalbert Church in Glen Lyon.

The pilgrimage will begin at 8 a.m. with Confessions and prayers at Saint Mary Church, 130 Rectory Road, Mocanaqua.

The pilgrim brigade will then walk approximately six miles through the Mocanaqua Tract of the Pinchot State Forest, culminating with Holy Mass at Saint Adalbert’s. Lunch will be served and bus transportation back to Mocanaqua will be available.

The public is invited to participate in the pilgrimage, either by walking or by submitting prayer requests to be carried by the pilgrims.

To register, contact Raphael Micca at (570) 301-9253 or email rdmicca@aol.com prior to July 7.

The pilgrimage will be held rain or shine. Participants are asked to dress accordingly and modestly.