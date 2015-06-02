The 2024 Vacation Bible Camp at St. Patrick’s Church in Milford, PA was a spirit and joy-filled few days as over 30 children learned about their Catholic faith, while having a great deal of fun as well.

Arts and crafts, board games, sports activities, water games, sidewalk chalk art, bracelet making, scripture readings, prayers and quiet reflection made for a truly memorable time together.

The popular annual event was directed by catechist, Laurie Barcia, and collaborators catechists Diane Dennis and Angelica Barcia, Connor Giblin, Clare Barcia and Kaitlin Murphy.