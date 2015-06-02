SCRANTON – In an effort to sustain and nurture its spiritual, educational, and service ministries, the Diocese of Scranton today proudly announces the creation of the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton.

The Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton will provide a trusted way for individuals to provide meaningful and lasting impact to sustain Diocesan parishes, schools, and agencies for years to come. Donors may contribute cash donations, estate gifts, IRA contributions, and gifts into endowment funds that will provide long-term support for the work of the Church in our 11-county Diocese.

Unlike the Diocesan Annual Appeal that is used immediately to support the annual needs of our Diocesan ministries, the Catholic Foundation will offer everlasting support for Diocesan ministries, parishes and schools through the development and growth of endowment funds.

Endowment funds in the Catholic Foundation will be invested to earn revenue to fund Diocesan ministries. The principal value of an endowment fund is kept intact, while the investment earnings are distributed for charitable purposes as determined by donors.

Abiding by Christian principles and a high ethical standard, the Foundation will invest in accordance with Catholic teachings using a morally responsible investment policy.

“Foundations have become the preferred giving mechanism for many people who appreciate the transparent and professional way that resources are managed,” the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, said. “The formation of the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton represents a significant milestone in ensuring our local Church remains a compassionate and caring leader in service to our brothers and sisters in Christ.”

The Catholic Foundation operates in support of the Diocese and is managed by a Board of Directors, with its members consisting of Catholics throughout the Diocese from all walks of life and reflecting many professional fields of expertise. The Board of Directors will meet quarterly.

The day-to-day management of the Foundation will be led by the Executive Director. Bishop Bambera is announcing today that James Bebla will serve as the first Executive Director of the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton. Bebla has served as Diocesan Secretary for Development for the past ten years.

“I am honored to be appointed by Bishop Bambera to this new role as Executive Director of the Catholic Foundation. The vision of the Bishop, the wonderful generosity of our donors, and the dedicated commitment of our Board of Directors will serve as the foundation of this transformational effort in support of our Diocesan ministries, parishes, schools, kitchens, shelters, and food pantries,” Bebla said.

The individuals invited by Bishop Bambera to serve on the first Board of Directors each bring exemplary leadership, wisdom, and dedication, with a vision that extends far beyond the charitable needs of the current moment. The first members of the Board of Directors of the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton are:

Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera

Bishop of Scranton

Cathedral of Saint Peter, Scranton

Michael W. Cavage

President, Pioneer Construction Company, Inc.

Saint Mary Parish, Waymart

Marianne Chester

CEO/President, mEnterprise Solutions

Saint Luke Parish, Stroudsburg

Christopher DiMattio

Senior Vice President, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

Saint Catherine of Siena Parish, Moscow

Mary Erwine, RN, MSN

Founder/Owner, Erwine Home Health & Hospice, Inc.

Saint Therese Parish, Shavertown

Bryan J. Frantz, DMD, MS

Owner, Perio Health & Dental Implants

Cathedral of Saint Peter, Scranton

John Graham

Private Investor

Saint Frances X. Cabrini Parish, Carverton

Kathleen Lambert

CFO, McCarthy Tire

SS Peter & Paul Parish, Plains

Nancy J. Marr

Founder/President Emerita, Marr Development Companies

Resurrection Parish, Muncy

Ralph H. Meyer

Retired, Guthrie Healthcare System

Epiphany Parish, Sayre

Paula Minichello

President/Owner, Minichi, Inc.

Saint Barbara Parish, Exeter

Richard Mutchler

President, BioSpectra, Inc.

Saint Luke Parish, Stroudsburg

Rev. Gerald W. Shantillo, V.G., S.T.L.

Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia

Cathedral of Saint Peter, Scranton

Mark J. Sobeck

President, Mark J. Sobeck Roof Consulting, Inc.

Our Lady of Victory Parish, Harveys Lake

Jonathan Spohrer

Attorney at Law

Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville

“It’s certainly an honor to have been asked to serve and I look forward to working to support the Catholic mission of the Diocese of Scranton,” Chris DiMattio said. “Establishing endowments are vital to ensuring that the spiritual and material needs of individuals and those that serve our Diocese will be maintained.”

“The work of the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton will positively impact our community for decades to come,” Katie Lambert said. “Through the generosity of donors, we will be able to ensure that Catholic school children receive tuition assistance, assist our parishes in becoming more alive in the faith, and support Catholic ministries that give people a helping hand towards self-sufficiency.”

“I am very honored and humbled to be on the first Board of Directors of the Foundation,” Michael Cavage stated. “It is so important that in our surrounding communities we keep the strength of the Christian dialogue active and alive.”

“I was honored to be invited by Bishop Bambera to join the Diocese of Scranton Catholic Foundation Board. I find that our Diocese is alive with many ministries and educational opportunities, and the efforts of the Foundation to continue to grow the financial resources to sustain these activities is critically important,” Ralph Meyer explained. “I’m pleased that our Diocesan leadership has had the vision to create this Foundation in our Diocese.”

“I am excited to serve the new Catholic Foundation because it will give people an opportunity to support our Catholic faith in action – not just today – but forever,” Nancy Marr added. “While the establishment of an endowment is a monumental task, it is historic! The Foundation will support the people of our Diocese for generations to come. I can’t think of a better way to help make a difference.”

Bishop Bambera and the Foundation Board of Directors invite everyone within the Diocese of Scranton to consider participating in the spirit of charitable giving and realize the joy of helping others. Gifts of any size are welcome, and indeed, essential to the Foundation’s mission.

Individuals can make a gift to the Foundation at any time. Gifts can be designated to several endowed funds that have been established or can be given to the Foundation to be used where needed most. There are endowment funds for seminarian formation, care of retired priests, Catholic Schools, Catholic Social Services, faith formation and historic preservation.

The Foundation also welcomes the opportunity to meet with donors to design a gift that will suit their personal needs or charitable goals. By investing with the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton, gifts will be managed by professionals who have knowledge and experience to ensure that funds are used only for the purposes intended.

The Foundation serves Diocesan Catholic missions and ministries located in the following Pennsylvania counties: Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne, and Wyoming.

For more information on the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton, visit catholicfoundationscranton.org or contact James Bebla, Executive Director, at (570) 207-2212 or jbebla@catholicfoundationscranton.org.