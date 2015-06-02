SCRANTON – The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, has appointed James Bebla to serve as the first executive director of the newly formed Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton. Bebla has served as Diocesan Secretary for Development for the past ten years.

Bebla will be responsible for advancing the mission, vision and values of the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton in collaboration with the Foundation Board of Trustees, specifically leading efforts to establish and successfully implement strategic goals, plans and policies in support of raising endowed and non-endowed funds for Diocesan ministries.

In appointing Bebla to this position, Bishop Bambera said, “I am confident that Jim will effectively lead this important initiative to secure the future of our Diocesan ministries. Jim’s passion and commitment, his ability to build strong relationships and his dedication to our Catholic faith will serve us well in this new role.”

“I feel incredibly blessed for this opportunity and I believe the work of the Catholic Foundation will be instrumental in building up the Kingdom of God in our local Church. The focus on long-term support through the establishment of endowment funds will insure that our Diocesan ministries, parishes and schools will remain strong for our children and grandchildren,” Bebla said. “I look forward to joining with Bishop Bambera, our pastors, donors and the Catholic Foundation board of directors in this meaningful mission.”

The mission of the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton is to sustain and nurture the pastoral, educational, and service ministries of our Diocese, our parishes, schools, and organizations through endowments, planned gifts, and other financial contributions. The long-term financial viability of these ministries is a sacred calling for Catholics to build up the Kingdom of God in the Diocese of Scranton.