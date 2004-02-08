The Blessing of the Swords Mass at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Pocono Pines offered a powerful witness to faith, tradition, and unity within the Pennsylvania Central District. Led by District Master Brian Hallock and celebrated by District Friar Rev. Michael J. Boris, the ceremony brought together Knights from across generations those who continue to carry swords in the current uniform and those who had not done so since the conclusion of legacy regalia in 2019.

In a deeply symbolic moment, each Knight presented his sword to Master Hallock who placed each one upon a prepared table before the altar for blessing, while families honored the memory of loved ones by bringing their swords as well.

In his homily, Fr. Boris drew from the writings of St. Paul, emphasizing that the physical sword carried by each Knight reflects the “Sword of the Spirit,” the Word of God (Ephesians 6:17). He reminded those present that just as a sword is a tool of strength and defense, so too is Sacred Scripture sharpening the mind, strengthening the soul, and equipping the faithful to stand firm in truth. This powerful connection between symbol and scripture invited every man present to not only carry the sword, but to live the Word it represents.

The evening stood as a meaningful restoration of tradition and a renewed expression of brotherhood, uniting past and present in a shared commitment to faith and service.