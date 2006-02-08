SCRANTON – More than 30 new names have been inscribed in the Book of Remembrance ahead of the Diocese of Scranton’s annual Mass of Remembrance of Victims of Violent or Tragic Death, which will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

This Mass is offered for the families and friends of those who have died in tragedy, especially through murder, suicide, or accident.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will serve as principal celebrant of the Mass.

While the official deadline to register a loved one’s name in the Book of Remembrance has now passed, names can still be added before the date of the Mass by calling the Diocesan Office for Parish Life at (570) 207-2213.

CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will provide live coverage of the Mass of Remembrance. The Mass will also be livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel and across all social media platforms.