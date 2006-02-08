SCRANTON – For more than a century, Catholics from throughout northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond have made their way to Saint Ann’s Basilica each July, bringing with them prayers of thanksgiving, petitions for healing and hope, and a deep devotion to the grandmother of Jesus Christ.

That tradition continues this week as the annual Solemn Novena to Saint Ann begins Friday, July 17, and continues through Sunday, July 26, the Feast of Saint Ann.

Thousands of pilgrims are expected to visit the Scranton Basilica during the ten-day celebration, participating in Masses, Novena devotions, opportunities for the Sacrament of Reconciliation and special liturgies that have made the annual Novena one of the Diocese of Scranton’s most beloved spiritual traditions.

This year’s Passionist preachers are Father Rick Frechette, C.P., a Passionist priest and physician whose ministry has served the people of Haiti for more than three decades, and Father Jack Conley, C.P., a longtime Passionist mission preacher and superior of Saint Vincent Strambi Retreat in Chicago.

Together, they will reflect on the 2026 Novena theme, “Reading the Signs of the Times,” exploring how faith speaks to many of today’s greatest challenges, including division, fear, loneliness, Christian witness, and the Real Presence of Jesus.

Along with the daily schedule of Masses and Novena services, several special celebrations are planned throughout the week.

On Tuesday, July 21, Bishop Kurt Burnette of the Byzantine Catholic Eparchy of Passaic will celebrate the Divine Liturgy of the Byzantine Rite at 6:30 p.m., offering pilgrims an opportunity to experience one of the Church’s beautiful Eastern liturgical traditions.

A Spanish-language Mass and Novena prayers will be celebrated Wednesday, July 22, at 5:15 p.m., welcoming the Diocese’s growing Hispanic Catholic community to participate in the Novena in their native language.

One of the most anticipated services each year is the Mass of the Anointing of the Sick on Thursday, July 23, at 1:30 p.m. The annual liturgy draws hundreds of pilgrims seeking the grace and strength offered through the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick, while family members and caregivers often gather in prayer alongside them.

Families are especially invited to the Children’s Mass on Saturday, July 25, at 10:00 a.m., which includes a special blessing for children and grandparents. The annual celebration reflects Saint Ann’s enduring role as patroness of mothers, grandparents and families and has become a favorite tradition for many who attend the Novena.

The ten-day pilgrimage will conclude on the Feast of Saint Ann, Sunday, July 26, with Masses celebrated throughout the day. The Solemn Closing Mass at 6:30 p.m. will be celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, and traditionally draws one of the largest gatherings of the annual Novena.

Confessions will be available before and after each Mass and Novena service throughout the ten days. Weather permitting, the 8:00 a.m., 11:45 a.m., and 6:30 p.m. Masses and Novena services will be celebrated outdoors.

Pilgrims are also invited to visit the parish food pavilion at the bottom of the hill for refreshments during the Novena.

Saint Ann’s Monastery and Basilica are located at 1239 Saint Ann Street in Scranton. All are invited and encouraged to participate in this year’s Solemn Novena.