OBITUARY

REVEREND WILLIAM R. CULNANE

Reverend William R. Culnane, Pastor Emeritus of St. Dominic, Wilkes-Barre, PA, died on the 13th day of July, 2026, at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center in Scranton, PA.

Father Culnane, son of the late Charles Henry Culnane Sr. and Mary Jane Moran Culnane, was born in Susquehanna, PA, on August 3, 1934. He was a graduate of Laurel Hill Academy, Susquehanna, and attended Mount Saint Mary’s College, Emmitsburg, MD. Father received his seminary education at Saint Charles Seminary, Philadelphia, PA, and was ordained to the priesthood on June 11, 1960, in St. Peter’s Cathedral by the Most Reverend Jerome D. Hannan, D.D., late Bishop of Scranton.

Father Culnane received a summer assignment as Assistant Pastor pro tem at St. Matthew’s, East Stroudsburg, in June 1960. In October 1960, Father was appointed Assistant Pastor at Annunciation, Williamsport. Father was appointed Assistant Pastor at St. Rose, Carbondale, in September 1966 and Assistant Pastor at St. Dominic, Wilkes Barre, and at St. Dominic, Wilkes-Barre, in September 1968. In September 1971, Father was appointed Director of Religious Formation at Dunmore Central Catholic High School and lived in residence at St. Paul’s, Scranton.

Father Culnane pursued further studies and received a Master’s degree from Marywood College, Scranton, in June 1974, and a Ph.D. from Boston College, MA, in September 1978.

Father Culnane was appointed Pastor at St. Francis Xavier, Friendsville, in June 1978. He was appointed Chaplain at College Misericordia in August 1980 and Pastor at St. Dominic, Wilkes-Barre in September 1981. Father served as Pastor of St. Dominic’s for twenty-eight years until his retirement and was appointed as Pastor Emeritus in July 2009.

Father Culnane is survived by his nieces and nephews: Chuck, Mare, Bill (Nancy), Tom (Kay), Jane (Tony), Mary (Tig), John (Lori), Cathy (Randy), and numerous grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Jane, and his two brothers, Thomas and Charles (Jane).

During the little free time he had, Father Culnane enjoyed fishing and sailing. When sailing, he possessed an innate ability to harness the wind when there was none observed. He loved to spend time with family, have philosophical debates, repeat the same jokes, and watch college basketball (especially Boston College).

Viewing will take place at St. John’s Roman Catholic Church, 15 East Church St., Susquehanna, PA, on Sunday, August 2, 2026, from 5:30pm to 6:30pm and Monday, August 3, 2026, from 10:00am to 10:45am. A Vesper Service will be celebrated at 6:30pm.

A Pontifical Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton, on Monday, August 3, 2026, at 11:00a.m. at St. John’s Roman Catholic Church.

Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Susquehanna, PA.

Please join the family for a luncheon reception in the parish hall immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. John’s Women’s Club, 15 East Church Street, Susquehanna, PA 18847, or to a charity of your choice.