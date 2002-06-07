September 18, 2025

Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

I am writing this letter today to address a situation that has gotten significant attention both within Saint Patrick Parish, Milford, and throughout the wider community.

Earlier this summer, a parishioner made a request to use the Saint Patrick church hall for an event at the end of September. That request was received through the parish’s normal reservation process. However, it has since become clear that, at the time the request was made, there was an incomplete understanding of the true nature and scope of the event.

After promotional materials were shared on social media, it was brought to my attention that the gathering is being hosted by the Pike County Democrats as a political fundraiser honoring a former Congressman. The event also anticipated participation from other elected officials and/or political candidates. In short, it is clearly and unmistakably a partisan political event.

Considering this, I must be unequivocal: Parish buildings and facilities may not be used for partisan political purposes or meetings. This is not merely a guideline, but a long-standing regulation of the Diocese of Scranton, as outlined in our Diocesan Statutes (Diocesan Statue #43). This long-standing policy exists to protect the Church’s mission and our commitment to being a place of unity, prayer, and spiritual formation for all – regardless of political affiliation.

After careful consideration and prayerful discernment, I have made the decision that this event will not take place on church property. While I recognize that this may cause inconvenience to the organizers and regret any confusion that may have resulted from the initial approval at the parish level, I do not and cannot apologize for upholding policies that are long-established and essential to our identity as a church.

While our Diocesan policies on this matter are extremely clear, I want to acknowledge that there was, initially, discussion about whether to allow the event to proceed – particularly because it is now short notice for the organizers to secure an alternative venue. I fully recognize my decision may create a logistical burden. However, after careful reflection, it became clear that the Diocese cannot allow timing or convenience to override our established principles.

Let me be clear: The Diocese of Scranton, and by extension its parishes, do not endorse or oppose any political party or candidate. Our facilities are sacred spaces – and they must never be used in ways that could imply partisan alignment, whether intentionally or inadvertently.

This situation, which was just brought to my attention two days ago, underscores the importance of vigilance and prudence in reviewing all requests for use of parish facilities. We will continue working with all our parishes – including Saint Patrick Parish – to ensure that internal procedures are strengthened and that any future requests align clearly with diocesan statutes and the values of the Gospel.

I understand that all may not welcome this decision. Some may view it as overly strict; others may wish it had come sooner. It is important to know that this decision would have been the same regardless of which political party was involved. The policy must be applied consistently, without exception. We are not called to follow the path of convenience – we are called to remain faithful to the truth, even when it is difficult.

I ask for your prayers – for our parish communities, for our leaders, and for our parish and civic leaders. May we respond not with division or frustration, but with a renewed commitment to living our faith with integrity and charity.

Faithfully yours in Christ,

†Joseph C. Bambera

Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L.

Bishop of Scranton