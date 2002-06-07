September 19, 2025

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective October 1, 2025:

REVEREND THOMAS J. PETRO, J.V., J.C.L., to Judicial Vicar. Father Petro will continue to serve as Pastor of Queen of the Apostles Parish, Avoca, and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Dupont. As Judicial Vicar, Father Petro will oversee all canonical processes related to marriage law, including marital annulments, dispensations and permissions.

REVEREND JEFFREY D. TUDGAY, V.E., J.C.L., from Judicial Vicar. Father Tudgay will continue to serve as Pastor of Saint Peter’s Cathedral Parish, Scranton, and Immaculate Conception Parish, Scranton, and Episcopal Vicar for Canonical Services, directing all canonical processes related to clergy and to the Vision 2030 modification of parishes and churches.