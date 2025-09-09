HARRISBURG, Pa. (OSV News) – Bishop Timothy C. Senior of Harrisburg said he was “deeply saddened” by a shooting in rural Pennsylvania that claimed the lives of three police officers and injured two others.

York County law enforcement officials were attempting to serve an arrest warrant to a man at a farm in North Codorus Township Sept. 17 when the man opened fire before being shot by an officer, officials said.

“At this difficult time, I entrust all those impacted to the loving care of our Lord,” Bishop Senior said in a Sept. 18 statement. “We recognize and honor the bravery and selflessness of law enforcement officers, who daily put their lives on the line to protect others. Their courage reflects the highest ideals of service and sacrifice.”

“As a community, I call on all people of good will to join me in praying for healing for the two injured officers, and comfort for the families of the three officers killed,” he added. “May Christ, the Prince of Peace, bring comfort to those who suffer and guide our community to healing and unity.”

In a statement, the Northern York County Regional Police Department said, “We ask our community to keep these officers, their families, and their colleagues in your thoughts and prayers during this time of unimaginable grief.”

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro told reporters Sept. 17, “Our Commonwealth owes a debt of gratitude to our law enforcement officers and the three who sacrificed their lives today to keep us safe.”

Shapiro ordered U.S. and Pennsylvania flags “on all public buildings across the Commonwealth to be lowered to half staff in their memory,” he added.

The Diocese of Harrisburg said Bishop Senior was scheduled to celebrate a vigil for the fallen officers and the community Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. at Holy Infant Church in Manchester.