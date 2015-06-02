SCRANTON – World Mission Sunday is a special day that unites Catholics worldwide in prayer, solidarity, and support for the Church’s mission efforts.

This year’s theme, chosen by Pope Francis, is rooted in the Gospel of Matthew: “Go and Invite Everyone to the Banquet,” reflecting the inclusive and urgent call to bring God’s love to everyone.

A Pontifical Mass in honor of World Mission Sunday will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Saint Peter, 315 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton, on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at 12:15 p.m. The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will be the principal celebrant.

Father Stephen Bosomafi, a native of the Diocese of Sunyani, Ghana, and pastor of Saint Thomas More Parish in Lake Ariel, will be the homilist. All are invited to attend.

Father Bosomafi was born in February 1975 in Amisano, near Elmina and Cape Coast, in the Central Region of Ghana. He is the son of Paul Kweku Bosomafi and Beatrice Esi Baaba Bosomafi.

At the age of 15, Father Bosomafi’s path to becoming a Catholic priest began when he had the opportunity to write an entrance examination for Saint James Minor Seminary for his high school education from 1990-1993. After high school, Father Bosomafi decided to continue his priestly formation, and in 1995, entered Saint Paul’s Major Seminary, Sowutuom-Accra for a spiritual year and philosophical studies. He continued to Saint Peter’s Regional Seminary, Pedu-Cape Coast for Theological Studies from 1998-2002. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in sociology and the study of religions from the University of Ghana, Legon-Accra. He also has a post graduate diploma in education (PGDE) from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana.

Father Bosomafi was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Sunyani on Dec. 7, 2002.

In Sept. 2004, his Bishop, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, asked him to go for further studies in the United States.

While working as an assistant pastor at a parish in New York, he received a master’s degree in Business Administration from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Father Bosomafi returned to Ghana in 2008 and served as Diocesan Financial Administrator and on numerous boards and commissions.

In Feb. 2022, Bishop Matthew requested Father Bosomafi to return to the United States, specifically in the Diocese of Scranton to help raise money for Diocesan missions. After serving as assistant pastor at Christ the King Parish, Archbald, he was appointed pastor of Saint Thomas More Parish, Lake Ariel, on July 26, 2022. He is also currently a member of the Diocesan Presbyteral Council.

Father Bosomafi enjoys reading, walking, biking, cooking and traveling.

Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will provide a live broadcast of the Mass. The Mass will also be livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel and across all Diocesan social media platforms.