SCRANTON – The Diocese of Scranton’s annual Mass of Remembrance will take place on Thursday, July 25, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

This Mass is offered for family and friends of those who have died in tragedy, especially through murder, suicide and accident.

The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will serve as principal celebrant of the Mass.

To register the name of your loved one for this liturgy by July 19, please contact the Office for Parish Life at (570) 207-2213, or use the online registration form on the Diocese of Scranton website.

CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will provide live coverage of the Mass of Remembrance. The Mass will also be livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel and across all social media platforms.