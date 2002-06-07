Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield recently served at the presenting sponsor of St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen’s “Volunteer Appreciation Dinner.” Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield’s $3,000 donation covered the cost of the dinner, which served as a “thank you” to the many volunteers that help serve meals at the Kitchen throughout the year, as well as volunteers who assist at the Kitchen’s food pantry and free clothing store.

For information on becoming a “Sponsor for a Day” at St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, or for information about volunteer opportunities, call (570) 829-7796.