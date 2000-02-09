SCRANTON – The Cathedral of Saint Peter will welcome the community for a beautiful evening of music and scripture in preparation for the Christmas season on Friday, Dec. 4, 2026.
The Cathedral of Saint Peter Music Ministry will be presenting a traditional Festival of Lessons and Carols with the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, presiding. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Presented in conjunction with First Friday Scranton, there is no charge to attend this special event. We are called to be light in the darkness as those stars that lit the sky over Bethlehem that joyous night.
Music to be performed includes:
Once in Royal David’s City
with Brass and Percussion arr. Richard Webster
Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring
Johann Sebastian Bach
Creator of the Stars of Night
Chant
Advent Glad Song
Suzanne Toolan
O Come, O Come Emmanuel
Chant
Ave Maria
Franz Biebl
O Magnum Mysterium
Morten Lauridsen
A Christmas Carol
Michael Joncas
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
with Brass and Percussion arr. Richard Webster
Shine Like Stars
with Brass and Percussion Jaroslav J. Vajda, Carl F. Schalk
Joy to the World
with Brass and Percussion arr. Richard Webster