SCRANTON – The Cathedral of Saint Peter will welcome the community for a beautiful evening of music and scripture in preparation for the Christmas season on Friday, Dec. 4, 2026.

The Cathedral of Saint Peter Music Ministry will be presenting a traditional Festival of Lessons and Carols with the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, presiding. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Presented in conjunction with First Friday Scranton, there is no charge to attend this special event. We are called to be light in the darkness as those stars that lit the sky over Bethlehem that joyous night.

Music to be performed includes:

Once in Royal David’s City

with Brass and Percussion arr. Richard Webster

Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring

Johann Sebastian Bach

Creator of the Stars of Night

Chant

Advent Glad Song

Suzanne Toolan

O Come, O Come Emmanuel

Chant

Ave Maria

Franz Biebl

O Magnum Mysterium

Morten Lauridsen

A Christmas Carol

Michael Joncas

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

with Brass and Percussion arr. Richard Webster

Shine Like Stars

with Brass and Percussion Jaroslav J. Vajda, Carl F. Schalk

Joy to the World

with Brass and Percussion arr. Richard Webster