SCRANTON – The final Mass honoring recipients of the 2026 Bishop’s Youth Award brought together young people from the Eastern and Western Pastoral regions of the Diocese of Scranton on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The liturgy marked the conclusion of three celebrations held throughout March recognizing eighth- and twelfth-grade students who have demonstrated a strong commitment to their Catholic faith through service in their parishes, schools, and communities.

For many of the students recognized at the final Mass, the celebration was both an honor and an opportunity to witness the faith of their peers.

“I’m really excited to be here and to see a lot of people who contribute to the Church,” Angelica Barcia, a senior at Delaware Valley High School and parishioner of Saint Patrick Parish in Milford, said. “Especially in today’s world, people are tempted to do things that are not Christ-like, so it’s very important to celebrate the people who are doing that.”

Barcia, who serves as a catechist, lector, and youth group member in her parish, said her faith has helped keep her grounded.

“No matter what else is going on in the world, I have Jesus, and that is all that really matters,” she added.

Zachariah Levin, a homeschooled senior from Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Brodheadsville, described receiving the award as an opportunity to “bear witness to God’s goodness” and inspire others.

Levin, who has recently been accepted as a seminarian for the Diocese of Scranton, said his growing involvement in parish life helped him recognize God’s call.

“I’ve seen a lot of the hurt and pain that goes on in the world, but also the benefit of God’s grace,” he said. “It is a great benefit in our life to be Catholic.”

For Anna Tokarz, a senior from Saint Peter Parish in Wellsboro, the gathering itself was especially meaningful.

“It feels really nice to be around other kids who are Catholic, because I don’t experience that a lot in my public school, so it’s really nice being around people with like-minded thoughts,” Tokarz explained.

Eighth-grade recipients also reflected on the importance of faith in their daily lives.

“It helps me make better decisions and overall makes me a better person,” Lya Peguero of Saint Pius of Pietrelcina Parish in Hazleton, who participates in her parish choir and youth group.

“When you think, ‘What would God do?’ it really helps shape every decision you make,” Lillian Kuchar, an eighth-grade student at Holy Family Academy in Hazleton, added.

During the Mass, Father Dan Toomey, pastor of Epiphany Parish, Sayre, encouraged the young people to recognize their unique role as witnesses to Christ in the world.

“You are the presence of Christ in this world,” Father Toomey said in his homily. “This Mass is about continuing to pray for God’s movement in your hearts and minds.”

Sharing his own vocation story, Father Toomey spoke about discerning God’s call later in life after serving as an Army officer, reminding students of the importance of listening for God’s voice.

“Continue to listen to how God is calling you to be an individual person. He has created you and given you the Holy Spirit,” Father Toomey added.