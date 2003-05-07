SCRANTON – From volunteering as altar servers and lectors, to serving as religious education teachers, and assisting at parish festivals, the young adults of our community make a profound difference through their service.

This year, more than 500 students in 8th and 12th grades were honored with the Bishop’s Youth Award during three special Masses held on consecutive Sundays in Lent.

Each Mass filled the Cathedral of Saint Peter to capacity as family and friends gathered to celebrate the outstanding contributions of these dedicated young people.

“It truly just demonstrates how many extraordinary young kids there are that demonstrate their faith very well,” Sienna Simmons, an eighth-grade award recipient from Saint Peter Parish in Wellsboro, said.

Since 1996, the Bishop’s Youth Award has been presented to students who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their faith through volunteer service in their parish, Catholic school, or community.

“It’s a great honor to be here today to be recognized by the church and by the diocese as a hard-working young individual that likes to take part in their parish community,” A.J. Piestrak, a twelfth-grade award recipient from Holy Cross Parish in Olyphant, added.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, presided over all three Masses, and took the opportunity on each occasion to express his gratitude to the recipients.

“We honor and recognize these young men and women for their commitment to live their faith and to respond to the invitation that the Lord Jesus gives to us all to walk as His disciples, to serve one another, and to provide hope to our world,” Bishop Bambera said.

During each Mass, the homily was given by a priest currently serving a parish in that region.

During the first Mass on March 23 for the eastern and western regions of the Diocese, Father Thomas Augustine, Administrator Pro Tem, Saint Brigid Parish, Friendsville, spoke about life being a journey.

“You are not walking alone. You are walking with Jesus. He is walking with you,” Father Augustine said. “The love of God, the power of God, as long as it’s with you, you’ll never lose anything. God always will be with you, and he will give you every grace to find true success.”

During the second Mass on March 30 for the southern region of the Diocese, Father Philbert Takyi-Nketiah, Administrator, Holy Spirit Parish, Mocanaqua, called on the students to be ambassadors for Christ.

“Each of you, in your actions, your ways, in your choices, have the responsibility to reflect God’s love, God’s compassion, and truth to the world around you,” Father Philbert stated.

During the final Mass on April 6 for the northern region of the Diocese, Father Cyril Edwards, Pastor, Mary, Mother of God Parish, Scranton, told the award recipients they were selected for the honor because they were getting to know Jesus.

“We have great hope that you will continue to build our church, live our faith, and want to be close to Jesus,” Father Edwards explained.

Many awardees expressed how their volunteer work has strengthened their connection to the Church.

Damien Fox, a 12th-grade recipient from Queen of the Apostles Parish in Avoca, spoke about his role as a lector and volunteer with religious education. “It helps me connect with the people in my parish,” Fox said. “The people in your church are your family. You may not be blood-related, but you are family.”

As each Mass concluded, Bishop Bambera offered a final word of encouragement, urging them to continue serving their community, loving one another, and “being witnesses of Jesus Christ in all that you do.”

Ella Carroll, a 12th-grade recipient from Saint Joseph Parish in Matamoras, took those words to heart.

“God is always the answer to the issues that you’re having. Practicing your faith as a young person will help you develop and use that faith in your future as an adult,” the Pike County teenager said.