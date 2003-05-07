SCRANTON – The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, celebrated a Healing Mass for Survivors of Sexual Abuse at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on April 10, 2025.

“We lift them up to the Lord in prayer and we pray for God’s mercy and presence within their lives,” Bishop Bambera said.

This is the seventh straight year that the Bishop has celebrated a Mass during the month of April, recognized as the month of child abuse prevention. The Bishop apologized for the pain that has been inflicted on “far too many” people and asked for their forgiveness.

“Those who have experienced abuse understand the Cross of Jesus far more than most of us,” the Bishop added. “May they, and each of us, come to understand that in uniting our Crosses with Jesus, we’re promised the blessing of His unconditional love.”

In ending the Mass, Bishop Bambera stressed we “must never forget or allow time to numb us to the pain that was inflicted on innocent lives.”