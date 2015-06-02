WYALUSING – Parishioners from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Bradford County have seen first-hand the need that exists in their community.

Many currently volunteer at the Helping Hands Food Pantry, located at 137 Main Street, Wyalusing.

Currently, the pantry is distributing 240 food bags every weekend throughout the school year in its backpack program. In addition to the backpack program, the agency also serves 80 families every week by distributing bags of pre-packaged groceries – including eggs, milk, meat, canned goods, bread and other staples.

The Ministry of Mercy Committee at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish received a Social Justice Grant from the 2024 Catholic Ministries Appeal to help the food pantry continue its efforts.

Helping Hands is not government funded and continues to serve the Wyalusing Area only by the generosity of the community.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the backpack program, it is $25/student and your donation can either be dropped off at the food pantry in Wyalusing or can be mailed to: Helping Hands Food Pantry, PO Box 233, Wyalusing, PA 18853.